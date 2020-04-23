

TIPTON – Sharon L. Hilligoss, 81, of rural Tipton County, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home.

She was born on April 2, 1939 in Louisville to Bodine and Beulah (Longest) Pixley.

Sharon married John F. Hilligoss on Dec. 10, 1960 and he preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 2007. They lived in Kokomo for eight years and Sharpsville for 22 years.

Sharon was an EMT and she and John helped organize the Sharpsville Community Ambulance Service and lead it as President. She was one of their original EMT’s and also volunteered as such at the Tipton County Pork Festival.

Sharon had also worked on the ambulance at Leatherman-Morris Funeral Home and was the local coordinator for Weight Watchers. She had attended un-denominational Christian churches.

Sharon is survived by three sons, John Hilligoss II and wife Emily of Bartlett, Tenn., Mark Hilligoss and wife Julie D. of Sharpsville and David Hilligoss and wife Julie M. of Kokomo; two sisters, Karen Stallings and husband Jack of Salem, Ind. and Melody Garrett and husband Carl of Memphis, Tenn.

She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Jessica Smith, Nathan Hilligoss, Alyssa Myers, Andrea Hilligoss, Arika Hilligoss, Jeffrey Hilligoss, Alaina Hilligoss, Rachel Hilligoss, Devin Hilligoss, Travis Hilligoss and Brandon Hilligoss; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Bodine Pixley II; and a grandson, Austin Mark Hilligoss.

Friends are invited to pay their respects to Sharon’s family with a drive-thru visitation honoring Sharon at Young-Nichols Funeral Home on Sunday, April 26 from noon to 1 p.m. Visitors will remain in their cars but be able to talk to Sharon’s family members.

A private family funeral will follow the visitation with Kevin Naillieux and Jeff Thayer presiding. Every-one is invited to watch the funeral at 2 p.m. Sunday live streamed on Facebook by following the link on Sharon’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences for the family may also be left. Burial will be in Normanda Cemetery.

Sharon’s family is very thankful for the wonderful care provided by Paradigm Hospice.

Memorial contributions in Sharon’s honor may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, Penn. 18901 or Paradigm Health, 8904 Bash Street Suite B, Indianapolis, Ind. 46256.