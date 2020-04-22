

KOKOMO – Wiley Edwin Griggs, 91, of Kokomo and formerly of Tipton, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 19. 2020.

Wiley was born to parents Edgar and Minnie (Manlove) Griggs on July 30, 1928 in Tipton where he was raised.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Wiley greatly enjoyed being a custodian servant to God and his Southview Assembly of God church family for several years also. He retired from Delco Electronics after 30 years of devoted service. Wiley enjoyed an annual garden, fishing, family gatherings, puzzles and a good harmless joke.

Wiley is survived by two daughters, Larky Walker and Cheryl Ogle, both of Kokomo; and a son, Darryl Griggs of Bunker Hill. He was blessed with ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita of 54 years; daughter, Dixanna (Dixie); and son, Duane Griggs.

Wiley will be greatly missed, not only by immediate family, but by his many friends and loved ones at Northwoods Village in Kokomo which was his home for several years.

Private arrangements are being handled by Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St. in Kokomo.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

April 19, 2020