

Thomas A. Hawks, 55 , of Elwood, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Indiana University Hospital following an extended illness.

He was born in Kokomo on July 31, 1964, to Larry Hawks and Sue (Sallee) Miller.

On Sept. 19, 2008 he married Stacy (Henry) Hawks and they shared 12 years of marriage together.

Thomas was employed by Chrysler Corporation where he worked in Production Control. He enjoyed working on computers and taking trips to Panama City Beach, Fla.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Stacy Hawks of Elwood; father and step mother, Larry J. (Sherry) Hawks; mother, Sue Miller; children and stepchildren, Cassie (Brandon) Larson, Haley (Tyler) Hawks, Taylor Hawks, Kendyl Hawks, Joseph Hawks, Aaron (Ashley) Klein, and Sydnee (Tory) Klein; siblings, Jan (Jim) Farley, Larry (Kevin) Hawks, II, Richard Hawks, and Katrina (Paul) Sutherland; eight grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; in-laws, Donna Kay Henry and Ron and Elaine Klein; and a brother-in-law, Brian (Missy) Henry.

Thomas was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Out of respect for personal and public safety, private funeral services for the immediate family will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Paul South-erland officiating.

Family members and friends may watch a Live-stream of the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. on the Dunnichay Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Taylor and Kendyl Hawks College Fund through the funeral home.

