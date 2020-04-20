Paul E. Hays, 91, of Anderson, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Brandywine Nursing Home in Greenfield following an extended illness.

He was born on Aug. 24, 1928, to the late Ray and Ivy (Litsey) Hays.

He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. and received the Purple Heart.

On Feb. 19, 1956, he married Vivian (Moore) Hays and they shared 61 years of marriage together before she passed away on Jan. 22, 2017.

He retired as a draftsman from Firestone after more than 30 years of service.

He was a member for more than 70 years of the Frankton Christian Church.

Survivors include two sons, Ty Hays of Greenfield and Doyle Hays of Indianapolis; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, and three sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Ivy Hays; and three brothers, Charles, Nolan and Raymond Hays.

Out of respect for personal and public safety, a private funeral service will be held for the immediate family on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Frankton Christian Church.

