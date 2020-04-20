

RIGDON – Marie F Hannah (Hollywood), 92, passed away April 18, 2020, after an unexpected illness at the Summit Convalescent Center.

She was born on June 19, 1927, to Hilda and Charles Faulk at home in Converse.

She grew up in the Grant County Area. She graduated in 1945 from Swayzee High School.

She was married to Virgil Harvey Hannah for 43 years.

She resided in the Rigdon area most of her adult life. She and Harvey proudly raised four children. They lived on a farm worked and played hard. Every year they would take a two week vacation. Marie never learned to swim but that did not stop her from enjoying fishing, camping, swimming and boating with her family. Marie found time to be a den mother even though she worked full time at a factory. She worked a total of 38 years and retired May 3, 1983 from Foster Forbes when she “really began to enjoy life.” “Roller skating was a favorite hobby” until age 65. Marie and Harvey were attending a school skating party with some of their grandchildren. That was the end of her skating career. A not so quick trip to the hospital resulted in the only surgery of her life, a hip replacement. Marie enjoyed writing stories about her life and has left many for her family to enjoy. Found in her notes she wrote that Harvey was not only a lifelong partner but along with their four children they were really “married as a family unit.”

Marie’s large family includes her siblings and their spouses, the late Barbara Rose Faulk, the late Charles and Virginia Faulk, the late Mary and Walter Barton, the late Louise and Clayton Cook, the late Clifford Faulk, Darlene Rish and the late Don Rish, the late Ruth and Harry Smith, Mildred (Joanne) Lee and the late Harvey Lee, Marilyn (Joyce) Cook and the late Bob Cook, Sandy (Cowgill) Peterson and the late Larry Cowgill, the late Ken Robert Faulk, (children) Virgil Harvey Hannah, Linda and Dwight Gardner, Gary and Barbara Hannah, Connie and Terry Wells; grandchildren, Sharolyn and Buck Royale, Steve Gardener, Stacey (Hannah) and Larry Head, Melinda and Mike Neeley, Lori Terrell, Allen and Jamie Hannah, Sara and Bill Hart; 22 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; close nephew (grandson) Lee Cowgill; his “grandma Sassy;” Kenny Knip; and many friends.

Marie was also preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Virgil Hannah and her parents, (Charles and Hilda Faulk).

Marie was a member of the Rigdon Methodist Church for many years. She was very active with the women’s group, the youth group, Bible school, mission work, and working with the elderly.

Marie enjoyed and traveled for many years with her sister, Sandy on several special bus trips. She was in almost every state. She even cruised to Hawaii and Alaska. For a time she flew to Oklahoma two times a year to visit with a daughter and her family frequently taking a grandchild along.

After retirement Marie picked up crocheting, quilting, and sewing. Her hands were always busy. She also was a huge Colt’s football fan and often watched games with her great-grandson, Rob.

Marie had a very full life, and she was very proud of her family. She called herself a crazy old lady and loved to wear hats to reflect that. She was loved by her very large family and will be so sorely missed. Marie “really believed she “would be with the love of her life (Harvey) and they would meet upon another shore to continue their journey.” The last alert day on this earth Marie was able to talk with her loved ones. She prepared to meet Harvey. Marie insisted on a bath and had to put lipstick on. She was happy and almost gitty with excitement for her reunion with Harvey. Ninety two years of full living, she was a Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Great-Great-Grandma, and dear friend to many. She has more than earned her rest.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Crema-tion Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Ind. Due to Covid 19 family services will be private. Burial will be at the Knox Chapel Cemetery in Fairmount.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Marie to your local food bank or charity of your choice.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com