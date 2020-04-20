

ALEXANDRIA – Louise J. Collins, 85, of Alexandria died Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the Alexandria Care Center after an extended illness.

Louise was born on May 24, 1933 in Anderson, Ind. and was the daughter of Earl and Bernice (Shuck) Austin.

She later married William Collins who preceded her in death in 2004.

She had been a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Alexandria.

Those left to cherish her memory are son, Shea Rodarmel; and her granddaughter, Cheyanna Rod-armel. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William “Bill” Collins; a brother, Larry Austin; and her twin sister, Lois Ann Austin.

Out of respect for the current public health safety, the family has chosen a private service for immediate family members only. Cremation will follow the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials gifts may be made to the Madison Co. Humane Society, 2219 Crystal St., Anderson, Ind. 46012.

