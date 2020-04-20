CLERMONT, Fla. – Former Alexandria resident John E. Mason, 70, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospice Care Center in Orlando, Fla. He passed away as a result of complications from a fall on April 6, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 7, 1949 in Anderson, Ind., to Howard and Mary (Aley) Mason.

He graduated from Alex-andria-Monroe High School with the Class of 1967 and was a graduate of Indiana University in 1971 with a degree in accounting.

He worked as an accountant for various hotel corporations.

Survivors: wife, Joanne (Pyzik) Mason; son, Andy Mason; two granddaughters; brothers, Mike Mason and Jack Mason; sister, Anita Nottingham; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father in 1993, and his mother in 2010.

A private interment service took place in the IOOF Cemetery in Alexandria.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mason family.