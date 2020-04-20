John E. Mason
CLERMONT, Fla. – Former Alexandria resident John E. Mason, 70, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospice Care Center in Orlando, Fla. He passed away as a result of complications from a fall on April 6, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 7, 1949 in Anderson, Ind., to Howard and Mary (Aley) Mason.
He graduated from Alex-andria-Monroe High School with the Class of 1967 and was a graduate of Indiana University in 1971 with a degree in accounting.
He worked as an accountant for various hotel corporations.
Survivors: wife, Joanne (Pyzik) Mason; son, Andy Mason; two granddaughters; brothers, Mike Mason and Jack Mason; sister, Anita Nottingham; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father in 1993, and his mother in 2010.
A private interment service took place in the IOOF Cemetery in Alexandria.
Owens Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mason family.