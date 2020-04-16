TCHD confirms first COVID-19 death

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. – Tipton County Health Department announced today the first death from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual was an adult female residing in Tipton County.

“We are saddened to announce the first death in Tipton County directly related to the COVID-19 virus. We continue to work diligently with our local and state partners to protect the health of the Tipton County public.” – Dr. Mary Compton, Tipton County Health Officer

The adult female from Tipton County died at Indiana University Health North Hospital on April 14, 2020. The deceased, who was over the age of sixty (60), had been hospitalized as a COVID-19 virus patient. No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. It is not the same as the type of coronavirus that causes the common cold.

COVID-19 is most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:

• Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing; • Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands; • Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; and • Rarely, fecal contamination.

Many people who acquire COVID-19 will have mild symptoms, can self-isolate and do not need to be tested. Older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness.

The best ways to protect yourself are to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you’re sick, cover your cough or sneeze and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.

Visit the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at https://coronavirus.IN.gov for more information, including frequently asked questions about COVID-19.