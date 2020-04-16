Patricia Rose (McNew Shuck) Ogden



Patricia Ogden, age 77, of Tipton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Patricia was born on Oct. 31, 1942, to her parents, Floyd McNew and Emma Pearl (Scott) McNew.

Patty married Morton Ogden on Jan. 25, 1986 and the two of them enjoyed 34 years together.

Patty graduated from Tipton High School and was a lifelong Tipton County resident. Every job that Patty had through the years represented her love and commitment for her community. Through the span of 34 years, she worked dispatch for the City of Tipton Police Department, she was Tipton’s first meter maid and she retired with the title of Tipton City Court Clerk.

Patty’s faith was very important to her and her family is very thankful for the example she has been to them. She actively served the Lord and loved her church family, Community Fellowship. Patty also enjoyed being a part of Ladies Circle group at church, where she served as president and treasurer through the years. In Patty’s spare time, you could often find her crocheting. She also enjoyed finding a great garage sale, flea market or going antiquing.

To say this woman will be missed would be such an understatement. She had a way of adding so much fun and laughter through her sweet and quirky ways. Her sense of humor was definitely her gift to the world. Her kids and grandkids will miss all of her crazy songs. Quite simply, her family will miss the way she made them feel . . . loved!

Those left to carry on Patty’s legacy of love are her husband, Morton Ogden; kids, Laronda Lynn (Allen) McCorkle, Lamonica Lynn “Budge” (Jeff) Ogden, Lamanda Lynn (Troy) Hooker, Ronald Patrick (Jenny) Shuck, Theresa Mae (Willie) Louthen, Clyde D. (Sally) Ogden and Michael Lloyd (Tiffani) Ogden; grandkids, Wesley (Amy) McCorkle, Joshua (Alison) McCorkle, Taylor (Jessica) McCorkle, Brittni (Brian) Johnson, Jeffrey D. (Lindsey) Ogden, Katelyn (Josh) Frawley, Austin (Olivia) Hooker, Michael P. (Kat) Shuck, Hayley Bradfield, Megan Silvers, Malcolm Shuck, Laitham (Samantha) Louthen, Colby Louthen, Alana (Kenny) Ogden, Megan Ogden, Marshall Ogden, Alex Ogden, Drew Ogden and Ross Henry Ogden; great-grandkids, Kahlyn, Brooklyn, Jace, Emilynn, Emmit, Hudson, Harlyn, Emma Pearl, Olivia Rose, Lorelai Hope, Hayley, Payton, Tripp, Knox, JoLynn, Victoria and Aliyah; sister, Margie K. (Larry) Moss; sister-in-law, Glenda McNew; cousin, Patrick McNew; and best friends, Janet and Steve Holliday.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd McNew and Emma Pearl (Scott) McNew; son, Ronald Michael Shuck; and brothers, Larry McNew and Scotty McNew.

Out of respect for personal and public safety, there will be private services on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home in Tipton.

Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Patty with her family on her tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

April 14, 2020