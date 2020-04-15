

Lynn D. (Hartzog) Cox, age 69, of Tipton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Tipton.

Lynn was born in Elwood on July 1, 1950 to Howard and Clarissa (Anderson) Hartzog.

Lynn married the love of her life, Robert Cox, on Dec. 6, 1976, at Tipton Church of the Nazarene. They shared 43 wonderful years of marriage. He survives.

Lynn was a graduate of Tipton High School, class of 1968. She worked as a marketing analyst for GM for more than 10 and a half years. She also worked at Haynes International and American Fletcher Mortgage.

Lynn had a great love for her family. Her favorite hobby was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandbaby. She and her daughter, Darcy, loved spending time together and talked on the phone often. Lynn and her granddaughter, Abigaile, loved to snuggle up in her bed and play games on her phone; their favorite game to play was Panda Pop. Lynn and Robert had a tradition with their oldest grandchild, Gabrielle, to take her out to eat with them on their anniversary. They enjoyed talking to each other on the phone. Lynn was a jokester and loved to tease her grandson, Andrew. It was all in good fun when Andrew would call her “Old Lady” and she would call him “Old Man.” Andrew always liked to push her around in her wheelchair. Her grandchildren said her spirit animal was a sloth because she liked to take things at a slow pace.

Lynn always looked forward to attending church service at Autumnwood Village with her husband. She enjoyed spending time with friends, old and new, at Autumnwood playing bingo.

Those left to carry on Lynn’s legacy of love are her husband, Robert Cox; daughter, Darcy (Phil) Ward; grandchildren, Gabrielle E. (Travis) Hayward, Andrew G. Ward and Abigaile Ward; great-grandchild, Elena C. Hayward; brother, Richard (Carletta) Hartzog; sister, Vickie (James) Huffman; nephews, Brad Hartzog and Chad Hartzog; nieces, Tracey Barrett and Tonya Mort; and many great-nephews and great-nieces.

Lynn was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Howard and Clarissa Hartzog; her son, Jason Stocker; and aunts and uncles.

A private graveside burial will take place on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Lynn with her family on her tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cox family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Lynn’s honor to offset funeral expenses. They can be mailed to the funeral home at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton, IN 46072

