

INDIANAPOLIS – Daniel J. Anderson, 50, of Indianapolis, died unexpectedly at his home. He was born July 23, 1969, in Tipton, to Mike Anderson and Brenda (Creasy) Avery.

Dan was a 1987 graduate of Frankfort High School and was a graduate of Vincennes University, with a degree in Broadcasting. He was Promotions Director for Cumulus Radio Broadcasting.

Dan enjoyed music, concerts, bicycling, was an I.U. Fan and an avid Oakland Raiders Fan. He had a passion for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, had many friends and loved his dog, Maddy.

He is survived by his mother, Brenda (fiancé Jim Bartley) Avery of Frankfort; father, Mike Anderson of Tipton; sister, Jerri (Eric) Avery-Kruep of Odessa, Fla.; niece and nephew, Abigail and Ryan Kruep; and step-brother, Mike (Randi) Tomlinson of Tipton.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Family services will be on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St. in Frankfort. Gordon Smith will officiate.

Burial will be in Green Lawn Memorial Park.

Due to the current circumstances facing our Nation, this service will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020. To participate, follow the link on the funeral home’s website.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

