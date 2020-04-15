

FAIRMOUNT – Beth A. (Trimble) Wright, age 79, of Fairmount and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Hospital in Kokomo following a brief illness.

She was born Feb. 28, 1941, in Elwood, the daughter of Hershel A. and Maxine B. (Langston) Trimble.

Beth attended Duck Creek Boone School in the first year of its opening and later graduated from Wendell L. Willkie High School. She also attended Ivy Tech College where she earned an associate degree in Medical Coding. Beth worked for Family Practice & Associates medical office in Elwood where she was the front office manager for more than 10 years and she enjoyed greeting everyone who entered the medical office each day. Beth loved interacting and socializing with everyone she met. She formerly attended the Jones Chapel Church in Grant County. Beth loved living in the country for most of her life and was especially passionate about her horses and her longtime cat, “Cargill.” She enjoyed cooking; following the latest recipes on the Food Channel; and gardening for many years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Beth’s family includes her son, Eric (wife Deana) Wright of Fairmount; two brothers, Keith (wife Betty) Trimble of Elwood and Michael (wife Faith) Trimble of Elwood; two grandchildren, Zachary Wright and Blake Wright; two great-grandchildren, Aidan Wright and Everleigh Wright; and five nieces and nephews, Teresa (husband Ted) Nichols, Rick (wife Julie) Trimble, Joni (husband Dana) Neer, Chris Trimble, and Cheryl Guyer.

Beth was preceded in death both her parents; son, Brian Wright in 2014; and infant brother, Adrian Trimble.

Due to the restrictions on social gatherings and recognizing health precautions, a private service celebrating Beth’s life will be on Friday, April 17, 2020. for her immediate family at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Brock Meyer of the Fairmount Friends Church officiating. Visitation will also be private.

Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Grant County Rescue Mission through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.

April 13, 2020