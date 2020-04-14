

ALEXANDRIA – Sybil Louise Sayre, 90, Alexandria, went to be with her Lord Saturday April 11, 2020, following an extended illness at home with her husband of 69 years, “Pete” by her side.

Sybil was born in Elwood on March 1, 1930 to Herschell and Ivoyne (Koplin) Swindell.

She graduated from Alexandria High School in 1948.

She married Clifford Leroy “Pete” Sayre, also of Alexandria, on June 4, 1950.

She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Alexandria. She was a charter member of the Alexandria Historical Society, a member of Alexandria Lioness Club and Daughters of the American Revolution chapter in Anderson.

She was a homemaker and mother first, but had worked at Aladdin Company in Alexandria, the Madison County Clerk‘s office and Sayre Fuels in Alexandria.

She is survived by her husband, Clifford Leroy (Pete) Sayre; two sons, Kim Leroy (Karen Vetor) Sayre and Bradley Her-schell (Teresa Baker) Sayre, all of Alexandria; four grandchildren, Alyssa Sayre (Joe Bertram) of Farmland, Heather (Law-rence) Teichert of Alexan-dria, Drake (Claire) Sayre of Middletown and McKen-zie (Zachary) Humes of Anderson; five great-grandchildren, Joely Bertram and Rileigh Bertram of Farm-land, Ruth Ann Teichert of Alexandria, Reagan Sayre and Anson Sayre of Middletown.

Out of respect for personal and public safety due to the current COVID virus situation, the family requests that Sybil be remembered safely in the homes of their family and friends. Donations in her memory may be made to Alexan-dria-Monroe Historical Society, 313 North Harrison Street, Alexandria, Ind. 46001 or the Alexandria First Baptist Church, 2107 South Park Avenue, Alexandria, Ind. 46001.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Sybil and serve the Sayre family.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com