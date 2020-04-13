

WINDFALL – Shanie Lee Smith, 38, from Windfall, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Rutherford Regional Health Center in Rutherford, N.C.

She was born in Kokomo on June 9, 1981, to Scott and Terri (Case) Smith.

Shanie worked at 24 Hour Fitness in California, Five Seasons Sports Club in Indianapolis, Imagine School Systems in Arizona and Indianapolis, Hancock Wellness Center in Greenfield and Triple S Smith Farms, Inc. in Windfall. She was a 1999 graduate of Tri-Central High School and a 2004 graduate of Marian University with a degree in Sports Management and Cum Laude honors. Shanie was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Kokomo.

Shanie loved to play basketball. She played basketball in high school and college. In high school, she was the 10th leading scorer in the state of Indiana and in college she earned NAIA All American honors and MVP her senior year. With her NASM certification, she encouraged and helped others to be healthy and fit for life. She was the most loving, kind-hearted friend to so many all over the United States. Most importantly, she loved Jesus her Lord and Savior.

Shanie is survived by her parents, Scott and Terri Smith of Windfall; a brother, Shawn (Julie) Smith; nephew, AJ Smith, all from Noblesville; her paternal grandparent, Tudy Smith of Kokomo; her maternal grandparents, Jim and Ginny Poole of Greentown; many uncles, aunts, cousins, family and friends; and her special dog, Jersey.

Shanie was preceded in death by her sister, Shanna Lynn Smith and her grandfathers, Eldon G. Smith and Donald J. Case.

Because of the Covid-19 virus, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Please visit www.shirleyandstout.com to offer messages of condolence and to check for any updated service information.

A full obituary with service times will be published at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.

April 4, 2020