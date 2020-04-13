

ALEXANDRIA – P. Eric Schmidt, 74, left this earthly life on Sunday, April 12, 2020 from Community Hospital, Anderson following a brief illness.

He was born on Sept. 19, 1945, the son of Walter and Mary Catherine (Moorman) Schmidt.

Eric was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School, Class of 1963. He furthered his education at Anderson College, Ball State University and Purdue University.

Eric was part of the family business, Rite-Way Plumb-ing. Following the death of his mother, he became owner and manager of Rite-Way.

Having an avid interest in photography, Eric has been a free lance photographer for the Alexandria Times-Tribune for the past five years.

Eric loved scuba diving and was a Gold Master Scuba Instructor. Following his father’s footsteps, Eric was a member of the former Alexandria Masonic Lodge-#235. Eric served his community as an Alexandria City Councilman from 2008 to 2015 and was a former Alexandria Build-ing Commissioner in 2007 appointed by Mayor Steve Skaggs. Having a mechanic’s mind and skillset, he was a master mechanic and passed much of that knowledge on to his son and grandsons. He enjoyed hot rods and was an admirer and collector of Cor-vettes. Eric was a fan and follower of the Alexandria Tigers. He recently spearheaded an effort to establish dog parks in the city of Alexandria and was instrumental in raising funds to feed and refurbish Alexan-dria’s dog kennels. Eric had a huge heart for his family, his friends, both two legged and four-legged and his hometown. His passing will leave a hole in our hearts and our community.

Survivors include a daughter, Paula Schmidt-Hobbs of Indianapolis; son, David (Adrianne) Schmidt of Alexandria; grandchildren, Valerie Hobbs of Washington, DC, Krista Hobbs of Indianapolis, and Kevin Schmidt and Eric Schmidt, both of Alexan-dria; and his four-legged companions, Gabby and Chucky.

He was preceded in death by his father in 1984, his mother in 2010, his wife, Gail Schmidt in 2012 and his grandson, 2nd Lt. Drew Hobbs in 2017.

On Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. Eric’s family invites you to drive by his house, 624 West Jackson Street, Alexandria. The family will be there to greet you as you drive by, wave and share your love. In compliance with COVID-19 regulations, you must remain in your cars at all times and they cannot accept cards and remembrances of any kind. The suggested route is to travel west on Monroe Street, turn right at the Central Avenue 4 way stop to Jackson Street and turn left on Jackson Street. The Schmidt house is the next to the last house on the right. Please do not come in from the west from Sheridan Street.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Homer’s Helpers in care of First Financial Bank, 202 North Harrison Street, Alexandria, Ind. 46001.

