KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Everett Frederic Webb, 82, of Kalamazoo, Mich., passed away March 23,2020.

Born on March 21,1938, in Elwood, he was the son of the late George and Bertha (Jones) Webb.

He was a graduate of Elwood High School and he received his bachelor’s of science from Hanover College and his master’s of science from Ball State University. He was a retired teacher, guidance counselor and basketball coach at Summitville High School, Madison-Grant High School, Sebring (Florida) High School and Oak Hill High School.

Most recently, he had attended Berean Baptist Church in Kalamazoo, Mich. and previously attended College Wesleyan Church in Marion, First Baptist Church in Sebring, Fla. and the Sebring Church of the Nazarene.

He leaves his wife of 59 years, Karen Webb; a son, Daren (Tammy) Webb of Kalamazoo, Mich.; and grandchildren, Addison (Valerie) Webb, McIntyre (Erin) Webb and Delaney Webb.

He was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Webb.

Private graveside services were on March 30,2020 at Gardens of Memory in Marion.