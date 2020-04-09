Mark A. Albright

Mark Alan Albright, age 62, of Tipton, entered into his eternal rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020, after a well fought battle with lung cancer.

Mark was born on June 5, 1957 to his parents, James Richard Albright and Shirley Ann McDaniel in Macomb, Ill.

Mark was a lifelong resident of Tipton. He attended Tipton High School.

Mark was a simple man and made his living through the years by means of the factory life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and visiting with his grandkids.

Mark is survived by his kids, Rob (Jenny) Albright, Nathan (Jessica) Albright, Daniel (Becky) Albright and Derek Langoff; grandkids, Bryce Albright, Kelsie Albright, Sidney Albright, Bradley Albright, Blake Albright, Makenzie Albright, Brooke Acree, Danielle Albright and Brielle Albright; brother, James Albright; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, James Richard Albright, Shirley Ann McDaniel and Charles Bud McDaniel, which was the man that raised Mark and who he referred to as “Dad.” Mark was also preceded in death by his sister, Cindy McDaniel; brother, Kevin McDaniel; and daughter, Tia Albright.

Private graveside services will take place to honor Mark’s life. Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home in Tipton.

