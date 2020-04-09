

ALEXANDRIA – Carolyn Sue Cunningham, 84, of Alexandria, passed away April 8, 2020 of a brief illness.

She was born Nov. 1, 1935 in Elwood, Ind. to Josephine and Lester Coulter.

She was married to Lee Cunningham for more than 33 years, until his passing in 1991.

She earned her nursing degree at Ball State University. She went on to become the director of nurses at Dickey’s Nursing Home in Elwood for 17 years, before going on to work for the State Board of Health surveying nursing homes.

After she retired, she opened up a bed and breakfast, Country Gazebo Inn.

Carolyn is survived by her three sons, Doug (JoAnn) Cunningham, David (Erika) Cunningham, and Dennis (Bev) Cunningham; two daughters, Melissa Hod-son, and Melinda (Jeremy) Carver. Carolyn had 12 grandchildren, David (Step-hanie) Cunningham, Der-rick (Audrey) Cunningham, Matt Cunningham, Eric (Addie) Cunningham, Mark (Christine) Cunningham, Brad (Heather) Cunning-ham, Kurt (Kylie) Cunning-ham, Scott Cunningham, Jennifer (Mikkal) Hodge, Jessica Hodson, Matthew (Porsche) Carver and Madison Carver. She had 24 great-grandchildren; her brother, Richard Coulter and two sisters, Joyce Dauenhauer and Jeannine Jones; and many nieces and nephews.

Her family was her world and she loved spending time with them.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Cunningham; one daughter, Lisa and daughter in law, SueAnn Cunningham; her parents, Lester and Josephine Coulter; and her brother, Ronald Coulter.

Private family graveside services will be held at K of P/IOOF Cemetery in Frankton with Pastor Jeff Harlow officiating on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140, Indianapolis, Ind. 46250