

SHARPSVILLE – George Ade, 90, Sharpsville, passed away at 4:58 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo.

He was born Oct. 21, 1929, to the late Jacob and Magdoline Ade in Crawfordsville. In 1972, he married Susan Jewell. She preceded him in death in 1984.

George attended Kokomo High School. After being drafted to serve in the United States Army, he worked for the City of Kokomo for more than 30 years.

George was a lifetime member of the Elk’s Lodge who loved fishing and playing the game Cribbage.

George is survived by his children, Kathryn (Mike Hinkle) Ade, Patricia Ade, James Ade, Greg (Amy) Davis and Jerry Davis, along with multiple and much loved grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Susan, he was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.

No services are planned at this time. A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tipton Elk’s Lodge-Angel Tree fund in George’s memory.

April 6, 2020