Patricia A. Burden



Patricia Ann (McCubbins) Burden, age 84, of Tipton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Patricia was born on June 3, 1935 to her parents, Raymond McCubbins and Lucille (Webb) McCubbins.

Pat married Charles “Sonny” Burden on April 14, 1957 and the two of them enjoyed 45 years of marriage before Sonny passed away Aug. 21, 2002.

Pat graduated from Tipton High School and then went on to earn her master’s degree from Ball State University. She began her career teaching at an elementary in Kokomo. Soon after, she was hired by Tipton School Corporation. She started as a teacher for Jefferson Elementary, however, because of her tremendous work ethic, she worked her way up and earned the title of “Principal.” Pat was also principal for Lincoln Elementary for a period of time. When Pat retired in 1984, she was the vice principal for Tipton High School.

Pat was definitely a career driven woman, dedicated to education and its importance. However, through the years that did not stop her from being present in many other important areas of life. Pat was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church and her faith was very important to her. Pat never hesitated to volunteer and help serve her church in any area that was needed. She believed in doing everything to the best of her ability…especially her job as wife and mother. Her husband and son were her pride and joy and she loved and admired both of them whole heartedly.

Pat also made time to be a part of Eastern Star and several sororities that were all meant to better the community she lived in. She also served on the Tipton Community School Board. Even after retirement, she remained faithful to her commitments. She even took on the role as president of the Indiana Retired Teachers’ Association.

Pat had the rare ability to motivate not only the children she taught, but also her family, friends and colleagues to do their best and work hard to achieve excellence. Pat Burden impacted many during her lifetime. For her family, she has left a legacy of love, care and compassion that they will proudly carry on. For her friends and colleagues, she has left behind an amazing example of what a passionate, dedicated, teacher’s heart should look like. Pat Burden “Mrs. Burden” will be so greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Those left to carry on Pat’s legacy of love are her son, Scott Burden; sister, Darlene (Bill) Rubush; cousins, Cindy Rubush and Resa Rubush; and several nieces and nephews.

Pat was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Raymond and Lucille (Webb) McCubbins; husband, Charles “Sonny” Burden, and sister-in-law, Joyce Harper.

Private family services will take place to honor Pat. Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home in Tipton.

April 2, 2020