

Jennifer B. Mottweiler, 42, of Elwood, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis after a sudden illness.

Jennifer was born in Elwood on July 17, 1977, to the late Melvin and Shirley (Capps) Groover.

On June 9, 2001, she married Alan Mottweiler.

Jennifer was a 1995 graduate of Elwood Community High School.

She served as President of the Elwood Girl’s Softball League.

She enjoyed raising and playing with Guinea Pigs and had a small buisness making hair bows. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, Alan Mott-weiler of Elwood; her children, Cody, Megan and Gavin Mottweiler; mother, Shirley Capps; sisters, Dena Gillam of Elwood, Debbie Swink of Anderson, Kimberly Capps of Mich., Susan Michael of Elwood, Joyce Cline of Elwood, Janice McIntosh of Elwood, and Kim Retherford of Elwood; brothers, Johnny Capps of Elwood, James Capps of Elwood, Kenny Reeves, Jr. of Elwood, Ken Allen Reeves of Elwood, Mark Groover of Elwood, and David Reeves of Elwood; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Groover, and a sister, Joyce Scholl.

Out of respect for personal and public safety, private services for the immediate family only will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020, with Pastor Ben Capshaw officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Elwood Girls Softball League.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com