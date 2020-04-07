James Robert Dunnichay II

Come listen to a story about a man named Jim. Whose journey began on July 27, 1929 in Terre Haute, Ind.

He was a devoted husband for 65 years to Ann Patricia Brant and wonderful father to Amy, Ellen, Jamie and Bonnie (not that he could get the names right when we were in trouble).

He taught many generations of children to help them reach their full potential. He couldn’t go anywhere in Greenfield without a “Hi Mr. Dunnichay.” He was kind and welcoming to everyone he encountered and never met a stranger. He loved being a part of the Hancock County farming community.

As an early recycler it was apparent how much he loved the land and all it could offer. He kept those around him laughing and had a heart for helping others. Good friend and principal Rodocker gave him an excused absence from this earthly quarantine April 3, 2020.

His baby blues, his dimples and his “Diamond Jim” attitude will be missed by all.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at his daughter Ellen’s house July 18th, from noon to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, volunteer or donate where you see a need.

