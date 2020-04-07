

Frank L. Rittenhouse, 96, a life long resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Elwood Health and Living.

Frank was born in Elwood on Nov. 27, 1923, to the late Charles and Elsie (Beaver) Rittenhouse.

On Dec. 10, 1949, he married the love of his life, Jeanette “Dottie” (Smith) Rittenhouse and they shared 70 years of marriage together.

Frank retired from General Motors after several years of service.

He was a member of the UAW #662, and a faithful member of the United Christian Church of Elwood.

He enjoyed fishing, working in his yard and going on walks with his wife Dottie. Frank loved spending time with his family and friends.

Frank is survived by his wife, Dottie Rittenhouse; two daughters, Lynn (David) Luyet and Sue (Terry) Shannon, both of Elwood; 10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and three great-great- grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Elsie Ritten-house; son, Robert Rittenhouse and four brothers, Morris, Charles, Donald and Floyd Rittenhouse.

Out of respect for personal and public safety, private funeral service for immediate family only will be on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood, Ind. with Pastor Robert Bickel officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

