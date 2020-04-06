Board of Works approves new EFD hire

By STEVEN MURREY

The Elwood Board of Works and Public Safety held a regular meeting Monday at the Municipal Building. Due to state restrictions limiting the number allowed to gather publicly, the meeting was limited to 10 attendees and others could phone in.

Following roll call, the board approved claims in the amount of $1,296,066.95.

The board approved an offer of conditional employment pending PERF for Codey Harrison at the Elwood Fire Department.

The Elwood Board of Works and Public Safety will meet next on Monday, May