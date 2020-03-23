It has been announced that Tipton County now has two confirmed cases of COVID-19. The first case was announced on Friday. The second case was determined on Sunday. Both cases involve residents of Tipton County and both are individuals over the age of 65, which is the high-risk population identified by the CDC.

“In conjunction with our local and state partners, we are fully engaged and are actively working to protect the health of the Tipton County public,” said Dr. Mary Compton, Tipton County Health Officer.

The residents of Tipton County are encouraged to take the lastest order from Gov. Eric Holcomb remain at home for two weeks extremely seriously. On Monday, Gov. Holcomb said to “hunker down.”

Tipton County Health Department is working closely with the local and state officials to ensure that contacts of the patients are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed.

Both patients are hospitalized. No additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.

Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:

• Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing

• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands

• Rarely, fecal contamination.

The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms to protect others from the risk of infection.

“We appreciate and applaud the precautionary measures and responses by Tipton County Health Department and local officials during this recent pandemic. The City of Tipton is working directly with county officials, the local hospital and citizens of the community to further mitigate and attempt to prevent further adverse effects of the virus,” stated Mayor Tom Dolezal, City of Tipton

“I want to thank the work of the health department officials, public safety officials and the incident management team to help curtail the spread of this dangerous virus. I also appreciate the partnership with City of Tipton officials. I am confident that collectively, we are working hard and making tough decisions in the best interest of the citizens of Tipton County. I am asking each person to take the situation seriously and practice the precautions published above to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Dr. James Mullins, Ph.D., Board of Commissioners President.

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) will provide updates as new information becomes available. Visit the ISDH website at in.gov/coronavirus for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Indiana.