TIPTON COUNTY CONFIRMS FIRST COVID-19 CASE

On Saturday, March 21, 2020, department heads and the Tipton County Incident Management Team met again to discuss Tipton County’s response to the COVID-19 virus pandemic. On Friday, March 20, 2020, the Tipton County Board of Commissioners, in conjunction with the Tipton County Health Department, Tipton County Emergency Management, and City of Tipton, passed the following resolution (BOC 2020-01) and ordinance (BOC 2020-04). These two documents remain in effect with the following update:

In addition to the resolution, a travel ordinance was enacted to better protect the health and well-being of Tipton County citizens. There are three levels of a travel ordinance: advisory level (YELLOW), watch level (ORANGE), and warning level (RED). Tipton County is going to update the travel advisory to a watch level (ORANGE), which is the medium level, to caution residents and visitors of the potential risks associated with traveling and being in public around other people. The travel ordinance becomes in effect on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 6 p.m.

On March 21, 2020, the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 virus was reported to the Tipton County Health Department. It is believed that this is the first resident of Tipton County to be hospitalized due to the virus. However, it has now been determined two out-of-county residents were previously hospitalized at the IU Health Tipton Hospital, and since have been quarantined to other locations.

It is imperative for citizens of Tipton County to take this matter seriously, take proper precautions and preventative measures, and help end the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Tipton County Health Department, local government officials, and aforementioned agencies will continue to monitor the ever-changing situation and reserve the right to alter the documents contained herein. Questions may be forwarded to the Indiana COVID-19 Call Center (877-826-0011), IU Health Tipton Hospital (765-675-8500), or Tipton County Health Department (765-675-8741).