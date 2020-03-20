Tipton County Local Disaster Restrictions

Tipton County has taken the necessary steps to ensure the safety of each citizen in our community. Effective Friday, March 20, 2020, at the end of the business day, The Tipton County Courthouse and all other county government facilities shall have limited access and shall be restricted to the public effective until further notices. Citizens with essential business at the courthouse shall be permitted access provided they have made prior arrangements with a department head or other designated county employee.

Effective March 23, at 7 a.m., the following business and commercial establishments shall be closed, but not limited to: bank lobbies, hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, liquor stores, electronic stores, department stores, hobby and craft stores, automotive dealerships, furniture stores, clothing stores, resale stores, and any other retail stores that do not sell food or home supplies.

Facilities exempt from this order include but are not limited to hardware stores, drive-through banking, auto repair, carry out and drive-through restaurants and food establishments, hospitals, doctors and healthcare facilities, grocery or produces stores, gas and convenience stores and other private businesses that do not sell retail items.

Beginning March 23, 2020, at 7 a.m., Tipton County shall be a “Yellow” travel advisory which means routine travel may be restricted.

Beginning immediately, for a period through and including May 1, 2020, there shall be no public or private gatherings of more than 50 people and all persons are advised at all possible times to maintain a distance of six feet or more from each other. The 50 person restriction does not apply to work environment so long as personal distancing guideline policies are followed.

All schools and educational facilities and churches are to remain closed through May 1, 2020, with the exception of those persons necessary to provide meals to students during the period of closure.

All ballparks, parks, gym facilities, exercise facilities, shall remain closed through May 1, 2020.

All movie theaters, banquet facilities, bowling alleys and golf courses are to remain closed through May 1, 2020.

All branches of the Tipton County Public Library are to remain closed through May 1, 2020.

The Tipton County Historical Society shall remain closed through and until May 1, 2020.

Daycare facilities may operate pursuant to state guidelines.