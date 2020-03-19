MADISON COUNTY UPDATES RESTRICTIONS WITHIN THE COUNTY

Overnight, the United States saw a significant increase in positive cases for COVID-19 as this pandemic health situation continues to grow. “The virus is impacting a younger age, per new CDC data,” said Dr. Wright, Madison County Health Officer. As a result, Madison County needs to take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of each citizen in our community. Effective Friday, March 20, 2020, 8:00 a.m. through Monday, April 6, 2020. Madison County is directing the;

Closure of: hair salons, nail salons, spas, barbershops, tattoo parlors, liquor stores, electronic stores, department stores, hobby and craft stores, automotive dealerships, furniture stores, clothing stores, resale stores, and any other retail stores that do not sell food or home supplies. This is in addition to all previously stated closures.

· Facilities exempt from this order include: healthcare facilities, pharmacies, facilities that sell or produce food products, gas stations, auto repair shops including automotive dealership repair operations, factories, hardware stores and other business services that do not allow public access to their facility

· Funerals will be limited to immediate family only, with 10 or less in attendance

· Madison County is issuing a Travel Watch which means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work, store to purchase food, supplies, medication or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

“We apologize, but this is beyond our control. As long as the community works with us, we will make in impact” – Dr. Abbott, President of the Madison County Health Board. Dr. Abbott continued on to say, “We need to be proactive; not reactive. We are 2-3 days behind many of the procedures being implemented in Indianapolis. They are getting hit hard already in emergency departments and we need to take these steps to protect the community.