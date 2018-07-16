Obituaries

July 12, 2018

James Anthony Morris, 66, Tipton, died Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at St.Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. Visitation noon to 2 p.m. Monday, July 16, at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, Noblesville. Services follow. Burial at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis.

Esther A. Campbell, 80, Alexandria, died July 10, 2018 at Bethany Pointe Health Campus. Cremation has taken place. Services 7 p.m. Friday, July 13, at Owens Funeral Home. Calling 5 p.m. Friday prior to services.

Jerry P. Spelbring, 82, Tipton, died July 11, 2018 at his residence. Visitation 4 to 8 PM on Friday July 13, at Porter Funeral Home. services 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Tipton. Interment follows in Tipton’s Fairview Cemetery.

Betty Jo Beever, 85, Tipton, died Monday, July 9, 2018 at IU Health – Tipton Hospital. Calling 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. Entombment Monday, July 16, at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Palm City, Fla.

July 13, 2018

Everett Ray Allison, 59, Arcadia, died July 11, 2018 at his home. No services are planned. Arrangements entrusted to Hartley Funeral Homes Cicero Chapel.

Lucille DeBarr, 81, Atlanta, died July 11, 2018 at Riverview Health Noblesville. Services10 a.m. Monday, July 16, at East Union Christian Church, Atlanta. Visitation at Hartley Funeral Homes Cicero Chapel 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Richard C. Bjorklund, 67, Elwood, died Thursday, June 28, 2018. Cremation was chosen. Memorial service at a later date. Dunnichay Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

July 14, 2018

Elvada Louise DiRuzza, 96 of Alexandria died Thursday, July 12, 2018 in the Summitville Convalescent Center after an extended illness while surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 16, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Mary’s with Father Dan Duff as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Park View Cemetery. Friends may call at Whetsel Funeral Service, 1503 S Park Ave. in Alexandria on Sunday, July 15, 2018 from 2 to 6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

July 16, 2018

Deena Joyce (Ford) Smith, 69, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at her residence. A memorial service celebrating Deena’s life will be conducted at 4 p.m. Friday, July 20, 2018 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Gardner of the East Main Street Christian Church officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the memorial service on Friday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Mary Joanne (Tuerffs) Sullivan, 88, Alexandria, passed away on Friday, July 13, 2018 at Community North-view Care Center in Ander-son after a brief fight with cancer. Family and friends of faith are invited to a rosary recitation at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 20, 2018 where public visitation will begin after 10 a.m. in the narthex at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 820 W. Madison St., Alexandria. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with Father Dan Duff as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Alexandria.

Lois Ann (King) Stevens, 87, Orestes, passed away on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at the Alexandria Care Center following an extended illness. Services honoring Lois Ann’s life and legacy will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, July 20, 2018 at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria. The Rev. Courtley Granger will officiate. Interment will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Alexandria. Friends may call at the Owens Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Daniel Lee Hamilton, 60, died Thursday, July 12, 2018 at Community Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness. Family and friends were invited to attend graveside services at 1 p.m. Monday, July 16, 2018 in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria. Pastor Adam Lambert officiated.