Obituaries

July 10, 2018

Robert B. Smith, 88, Alexandria, died July 8, 2018 at his residence. Services 11 a.m. Friday, July 13, at Alexandria Church of the Nazarene. Burial follows in Vinson Memorial Park Cemetery, Summitville. Calling 4 to 8 p.m. Thusrday at the church and one hour prior to service Friday. Whetsel Funeral Service assisted with arrangements.

Pamela K. Patti, 67, Loranger, La., died Oct. 10, 2017. Graveside services of cremains 10 a.m. Friday, July 13, at Park View Cemetery. Owens Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Billy Lewis, 90, Cicero, formerly of Atlanta and Tipton, died July 2, 2018 at his residence. Services noon Saturday, July 14, at Hartley Funeral Homes Cicero Chapel. Burial follows at Arcadia Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of services.

Larry Wayne Huff, 62, Frankton, died Sunday, July 8, 2018 at Community Hospital. Memorial service noon Friday, July 13, at Dunnichay Funeral Home. Memorial visitation 11 a.m. to noon Friday.

July 12, 2018

James Anthony Morris, 66, Tipton, died Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at St.Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis. Visitation noon to 2 p.m. Monday, July 16, at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, Noblesville. Services follow. Burial at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis.

Esther A. Campbell, 80, Alexandria, died July 10, 2018 at Bethany Pointe Health Campus. Cremation has taken place. Services 7 p.m. Friday, July 13, at Owens Funeral Home. Calling 5 p.m. Friday prior to services.

Jerry P. Spelbring, 82, Tipton, died July 11, 2018 at his residence. Visitation 4 to 8 PM on Friday July 13, at Porter Funeral Home. services 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Tipton. Interment follows in Tipton’s Fairview Cemetery.

Betty Jo Beever, 85, Tipton, died Monday, July 9, 2018 at IU Health – Tipton Hospital. Calling 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. Entombment Monday, July 16, at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Palm City, Fla.

July 13, 2018

Everett Ray Allison, 59, Arcadia, died July 11, 2018 at his home. No services are planned. Arrangements entrusted to Hartley Funeral Homes Cicero Chapel.

Lucille DeBarr, 81, Atlanta, died July 11, 2018 at Riverview Health Noblesville. Services10 a.m. Monday, July 16, at East Union Christian Church, Atlanta. Visitation at Hartley Funeral Homes Cicero Chapel 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Richard C. Bjorklund, 67, Elwood, died Thursday, June 28, 2018. Cremation was chosen. Memorial service at a later date. Dunnichay Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

July 14, 2018

Elvada Louise DiRuzza, 96 of Alexandria died Thursday, July 12, 2018 in the Summitville Convalescent Center after an extended illness while surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 16, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Mary’s with Father Dan Duff as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Park View Cemetery. Friends may call at Whetsel Funeral Service, 1503 S Park Ave. in Alexandria on Sunday, July 15, 2018 from 2 to 6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.