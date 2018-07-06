Obituaries

July 2, 2018

Maretha F. Hawkins, 93, Tipton, died Friday, June 29, 2018 at Miller’s Merry Manor. Funeral 3 p.m. Thursday, July 5 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. Burial follows in Kempton Cemetery. Visitation 1 p.m. Thursday until time of service.

Mary L. Davenport, 80, Peru, formerly of Elwood, died Friday, June, 29, 2018 at Hickory Creek in Peru. Services 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Dunnichay Funeral Home. Burial follows in Elwood City Cemetery. Visitation noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Alexander Pete, 83, Elwood, died Thursday, June, 28, 2018 at Community Hospital Anderson. Following cremation, graveside memorial service at a later date. Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Joyce A. Pittsford, 64, Anderson, died Friday, June, 29, 2018 at her residence. Mass of Christian Burial 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial follows in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Friday at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home, Frankton.

Dorothy Arlene Feeley, 85, Cicero, died Saturday June 30, 2018 at residence. Services 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Cicero Christian Church. Burial follows at Cicero Cemetery. Visitation noon until time of services. Hartley Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Lenora Adams, 78, Sharpsville, died Friday June 29, 2018. Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Stout & Son Funeral Home. Burial follows in Sharpsville Cemetery. Calling 4-7 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to service Tuesday at the funeral home.

July 3, 2018

Carl W. Craib, 83, Elwood, died Saturday, June 30, 2018 at his residence. Services 1 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Burial follows in Elwood City Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Friday.

Louise O. Chappel, 93, Alexandria, died Saturday, June 30, 2018 at her residence. Services 11 a.m. Friday, July 6, at Cornerstone Community Church. Interment follows in Park View Cemetery. Calling at the church 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. prior to services Friday. Owens Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

John W. Nicholas, 74, Alexandria, died July 2, 2018 at his residence. Services 4 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Owens Funeral Home. Interment follows in Park View Cemetery. Calling after 2 p.m. Friday.

Virginia Griffin Tomlinson, 94, Alexandria, died Saturday, June 3, 2018 at Rawlins House, Pendleton. Graveside services 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Park View Cemetery. Owens Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

David D. Phipps, 57, Alexandria. Gathering 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Owens Funeral Home. Cremation follows. Private interment.

Gerald E. Davis, 75, Kokomo, died June 30, 2018 at Northwoods Village in Kokomo. Services 7 p.m. Thursday July 5, Market Road Fellowship Church. Visitation scheduled two hours prior to service Thursday.

Betty Jean Coachman, 92, Tipton, died June 30, 2018 at Miller’s Merry Manor. Services 3 p.m. Thursday, July 5, at Porter Funeral Home. Visitation two hours prior to service Thursday.

Ruth Eleanor Jackson, Nashville, Tenn., died Thursday, June 28, 2018. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 7, at Fairview Cemetery Tipton.

July 5, 2018

Bennie Dale Kennedy of Frankton passed away at the age of 77 in the late afternoon of Wednesday, June 27. A celebration of life will be held for Ben at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood. On Sunday, July 8, visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a celebration of life service at 3 p.m.

Jone Pruitt, 85, of Frankton, died Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis following an extended illness. Funeral service celebrating his life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton. Burial will follow in the K. of P. and I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lauretta M. McCullough, 71, of Frankfort and formerly of the Walnut Grove community, passed away on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at I.U. Health – Arnett Hospital in Lafayette following a very sudden illness. A memorial service celebrating Lauretta’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, 5490 North State Road 39, Frankfort, with Lay Pastor Donna Enersen officiating. The family re-quests that you bring good memories to share.

Karen M. Sigler, 51, of Elwood, died Monday, July 2, 2018 at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood after a six-year battle with cancer. Cremation will take place, and a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Homer’s residence, 5478 West 200 North, Anderson, Ind. 46011 with Elder Michael Robeton officiating. There will be a lunch to follow the service.

Mary Alice Goodrich, 81, of Windfall, passed away on Monday, July 2, 2018 at IU Health Tipton. Funeral services are planned for 2 p.m. Friday July 6, 2018 at Porter Funeral Home, 726 East North Street, Tipton. Pastor Keith Mosier will be officiating. Interment will follow in Windfall’s Brookside Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for two hours prior the funeral service.

July 7, 2018

Helen Marie Cox, age 80, of Elwood, passed away on Friday, July 6, 2018 at Alexandria Care Center following an extended illness. Funeral service celebrating Helen’s life will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 9, 2018, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Stan Alvey officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Darlene Grell, 56 of Windfall died at 8:12 p.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018 at IU Health Tipton Hospital. A graveside service for Darlene will be at 11a.m. Monday, July 9 at Fairview Cemetery with burial to follow.

Eleanor E Williams, 93 of Alexandria went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 3, 2018 in the company of her loving family at the home of her daughter in Amboy. Funeral services for Eleanor will be Monday, July 9, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Whetsel Funeral Service in Alexandria with the Rev. Pete White officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Alexandria. Friends are invited to call at the funeral on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.