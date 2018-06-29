Obituaries

June 22, 2018

Cynthia “Kay” Sottong, 71, of Tipton, died peacefully at 7:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Seton Specialty Hospital in Indianapolis surrounded by her loved ones. Kay’s funeral will be at noon on Tuesday, June 26 at West Street Christian Church, 132 N. West St. in Tipton with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

Patrick G. Richardson, 80, of Tipton died at 9:12 p.m. on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at I.U. North Hospital. A funeral mass for Pat will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 26 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 335 Mill St., Tipton, with the Rev. Dennis Goth presiding. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m.

June 23, 2018

Victoria “Vickie” Ellen Armstrong of Elwood passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital. She was 60 years old. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 25 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Elwood. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 24 at Dunnichay Funeral Home and will conclude with a Rosary Service.

William E. “Bill” McLaughlin Jr., 71, passed away on June 21, 2017 surround by his loving family. Services honoring Bill’s life and legacy will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, 2018 in the New Day Baptist Church, 202 West Tyler St. in Alexandria with Pastor Chris Hubler officiating. Military Honors will follow the services. Cremation will take place. Friends may call at the church after 5 p.m. Tuesday prior to the services.

June 27, 2018

Turonda Jeannine “T.J.” Cripe, 46, of Kokomo died at Community North Hospital in Indiana-polis on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Funeral services for T.J. will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 28 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Duncan presiding. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday.

Joy L Moulton, 63 of Alexandria/Orestes died June 12, 2018 after a sudden illness at her residence. A memorial service to celebrate Joy’s life will be held on Friday, July 6, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Whetsel Funeral Service in Alexandria. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Victoria Lynn Richards, 24, of Tipton, born with Prader-Willi Syndrome on Dec. 30, 1993 basically fought for her life every day. She lost that battle on June 24, 2018 at University Hospital in Indianapolis surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held on Saturday June 30, 2018 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Porter Funeral Home, 726 E. North St., Tipton. A funeral service will be conducted by the Rev. Gregg Townsend Sunday July 1, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Porter’s with interment following in Tipton’s Fairview Cemetery.

Jerry D. Benefiel, 74, of Greenwood, passed from this life on Friday, June 22, 2018, in Greenwood Health & Rehab. Family and friends gathered to celebrate Jerry’s life today at Our Lady of the Greenwood Parish, 335 S. Meridian St. A Memorial Mass took place today and Military Honors presented by the Mooresville Honor Guard concluded the services.

June 28, 2018

Lewis E. Garmon Sr., 84, passed away Monday, June 25, 2018, at his residence surrounded by his family following an extended illness. Cremation has taken place. Lewis’s cremains will be interred next to his parents in private services in Edmonton, Ky.

June 29, 2018

Martha F. Hawkins, 93 of Tipton died at 8:45 p.m. Friday, June 29, 2018 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton. Funeral arrangements are pending at Young-Nichols Funeral Home and will be updated at www.young-nichols.com when available.